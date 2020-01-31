MONROE, Ga. — Public safety officials have begun responding to crashes in the Friday afternoon rain.

Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue reported two at 3:30 p.m.:

A single-vehicle accident occurred on U.S. 78 near West Spring Street in Monroe. No one was hurt.

Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at Leone Avenue and Park Street (Georgia 138 and Georgia 81) in Walnut Grove.

Another was reported on West Spring Street near George Walton Academy, involving a Walton County School District bus and an SUV. Minor injuries were reported and the roadway was blocked, Monroe fire Chief Bill Owens said.

Three students were on the bus but weren't injured, Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong of the Monroe Fire Department said.

A crash was reported earlier in the afternoon at Georgia 20 and Centerville-Rosebud Road, possibly due to a medical emergency. A minor injury was reported.