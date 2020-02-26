WaltonTribune.com

Man, 75, missing from Dacula

Posted: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 3:57 pm

Man, 75, missing from Dacula From staff reports The Walton Tribune

DACULA, Ga. — Relatives are concerned about a 75-year-old man's location after he said he was going to see relatives in Alabama.

Gwinnett police said Benjamin Clarke left his home on Burnt Oak Way at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in a black 2011 Ford Escape. He said he was going to a relative's home in Alabama, but his family isn't confident he will know the way.

Police said Clarke has a "diminished mental capacity" and takes medications.

If you see Clarke, call police at 770-513-5700. Cite case No. 20-018021.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

