Gwinnett County One dead in I-85 crash

Interstate blocked in both directions as truck catches fire

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 9:53 am | Updated: 10:07 am, Sat Feb 1, 2020.

One dead in I-85 crash David Clemons | The Tribune

One person died in a crash that blocked traffic on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Saturday morning.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Gwinnett police said both lanes of the interstate were closed, to allow fire crews to battle the fire that spread from the overturned truck.

Drivers were evacuated from their vehicles, and surrounding businesses were evacuated as well.

Police confirmed one fatality.

Lt. Justin Wilson of the Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters were using foam to control the blaze. He said both directions of the interstate remained closed as of shortly after 10 a.m.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

College Football

