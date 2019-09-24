House will start impeachment inquiry

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

It’s a major shift by the California Democrat who had held the more liberal members of her caucus.

The change comes in the wake of a reported whistleblower complaint that Trump tried to coerce Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 and who leads Trump in many polls.

Trump had held up a $391 million aid package to Ukraine. He promised Wednesday to release a full transcript of the call between himself and Zelensky.

“When you see the call, when you see a readout of the call, which I assume you’ll see at some point, you’ll understand that call was perfect,” he said Tuesday during a break in appearances at the United Nations.

In a tweet, the president responded to Pelosi’s announcement as “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT.”

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., said he’s skeptical of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s assertions that Trump has done something wrong.

“The entire country has every reason to doubt what he says,” Hice, who represents Walton County, said in an interview on Fox Business Network. “He’s been lying to the American people for 2 1/2 years and he has a horrible track record.

“When he says he’s been reluctant toward impeachment, that again is another lie. This whole thing, for 2 1/2 years, has been all about impeachment and they’re going to continue down this path. The American people are sick of this.”

Hice said Biden, as vice president, threatened to withhold $500 million in loan guarantees if his son wasn’t hired.

“There’s the story, but what are the Democrats doing?” Hice said. “They’re accusing the president of some sort of misbehavior. It’s time we get to the bottom of this. The American people are sick of this hypocrisy, and that’s what they hate about this city quite frankly.”

In a statement, Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said he’s backing impeachment.

“President Trump’s recent admission that he discussed with President Zelensky his desire that Ukraine open a corruption investigation against former Vice President Joe Biden is profoundly troubling,” said Johnson, who is from Lithonia.

“Attempting to coerce a foreign government into digging up dirt on a political opponent, then trying to cover it up by unlawfully refusing to turn over the whistleblower complaint to Congress, crosses a red line. President Trump’s repeated obstruction and flagrant disregard of his oath of office demands the issuance of articles of impeachment.”

Only two presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Both kept their jobs after acquittal in the Senate. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 rather than face almost certain impeachment and conviction.