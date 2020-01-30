Martha Herring Lloyd Malcom, 90, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Social Circle City Cemetery. Pastor Mike Hardy will officiate.

Martha was a member of First Baptist Church of Social Circle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy J. Malcom; parents, Eugene and Fannie Bell Lloyd; and brother, Billie Gene Lloyd.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Genie and Mike Purcell of Monroe and Merrie Malcom of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Rip and Donna Malcom of Eatonton; grandchildren, Matthew and Kim Gunnin, Seaborn Tolpin, Cole and Joy Tolpin, Morgan and Drew Wheeler and Maggie Barton; and great-grandchildren, Cord and Danielle Gunnin, Conner Gunnin, Liam Wheeler, Layla Wheeler, Brooks Wheeler and Ella Barton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for non-Hodgkin lymphoma care through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org/lymphoma/non-hodgkin-lymphoma, or donations to the Walton County Animal Control, 1411 S. Madison Ave., Monroe, GA 30655.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.