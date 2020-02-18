WaltonTribune.com

Loganville Friends raising money for officer

Police lieutenant battling brain injury

Bruce Showalter is a lieutenant in the Loganville Police Department.

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:15 pm | Updated: 6:24 pm, Tue Feb 18, 2020.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Friends and family are rallying around a police lieutenant who was injured in a fall last week.

Lt. Bruce Showalter was doing work at his home on Thursday when he fell from a ladder, causing a head injury.

Friends said Showalter sustained a traumatic brain injury and brain bleeding. He is recovering at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Showalter is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Assistant Chief Dick Lowry set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $25,000 for Showalter’s family. As of early Tuesday evening, 106 people had donated more than $8,200.

