LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Friends and family are rallying around a police lieutenant who was injured in a fall last week.

Lt. Bruce Showalter was doing work at his home on Thursday when he fell from a ladder, causing a head injury.

Friends said Showalter sustained a traumatic brain injury and brain bleeding. He is recovering at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Showalter is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Assistant Chief Dick Lowry set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $25,000 for Showalter’s family. As of early Tuesday evening, 106 people had donated more than $8,200.