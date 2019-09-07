Walton Tribune readers shared their thoughts about the naming of Dooley Field in honor of Vince Dooley.

Jimmy Richardson, Monroe: Being a season ticket holder since 1978 and watching the Dawgs win the national championship with Coach Dooley and watching Herschel Walker and all the great players over the years was a great experience. Erk Russell’s Junkyard Dawg defense was a great experience.

Coach Dooley always treated his players fair, if they made mistakes he would always make them learn from their mistakes with after practice duties. Coach Dooley and wife Barbara have always been active in and around the community. Coach Dooley is still active today as he attends the Athens Touchdown Club and he always speaks to me. Coach Dooley is well deserving this honor of naming Dooley Field.

Evelyn Briscoe: My favorite coach of all times. He deserves this recognition. Go Dawgs.

Jane Luffman: Overdue and well deserved. Congrats!

Irene Evans: I will cherish the Dooley days at UGA. I was there when Herschel Walker won them the national championship. I could not talk for a week. There is no spirit like Georgia’s!,

Congratulations Coach Vince Dooley!

John Glanton, Monroe: This is way past time. Congratulations Coach Dooley.