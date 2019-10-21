WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Kitchen fire displaces family

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 7:36 pm | Updated: 7:38 pm, Mon Oct 21, 2019.

Kitchen fire displaces family David Clemons | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — A family was displaced Monday night after a kitchen fire.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. at a house in the 1300 block of South Madison Avenue.

The Monroe Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire, city Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said.

Walton County Fire Rescue was en route but canceled.

One adult and four children were displaced and will receive American Red Cross aid.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

College Football

