Kitchen fire displaces family

MONROE, Ga. — A family was displaced Monday night after a kitchen fire.
It happened at about 6:30 p.m. at a house in the 1300 block of South Madison Avenue.
The Monroe Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire, city Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said.
Walton County Fire Rescue was en route but canceled.
One adult and four children were displaced and will receive American Red Cross aid.
