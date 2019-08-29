Georgia Sports Writers Association Weekly Rankings

Despite being ranked in the top 10 for most of the year last season, Monroe Area got no love in the first Georgia Sport Writers Association weekly poll of the season.

The Hurricanes defeated Apalachee 18-7 to start the season and head across the county to face rival Loganville Friday night.

George Walton, which has been ranked as high as No. 9, also failed to crack the top ten in the GSWA poll. The Bulldogs are off this week, but return to action next week at home against former Georgia Independent School Association rival Stratford Academy .

Check out the full GSWA poll below.

AAAAAAA

School, Points, Last Week (First place votes in parentheses)

Colquitt County (5) 86 1 Marietta (4) 82 2 Parkview 69 3 Grayson 62 4 Archer 50 5 McEachern 40 9 Lowndes 40 7 Milton 33 6 Hillgrove 18 10 North Gwinnett 11 8

Others receiving votes: Westlake 1, Walton 1

AAAAAA

Lee County (9) 90 1 Valdosta 77 2 Northside WR 70 3 Coffee 62 4 Dacula 56 5 Harrison 44 7 Stephenson 34 8 Allatoona 29 6 Creekview 6 NR Creekside 6 9

Others Receiving Votes: Lanier 4, Houston County 3, Dalton 2, Gainesville 2, Glynn academy 2, Richmond Hill 1, Sequoyah 1.

AAAAA

1. Carrollton (4) 82 2

2. Dutchtown (2) 78 3

3. Buford (1) 71 4

4. Bainbridge (2) 62 5

5. Rome 57 1

6. Warner Robins 49 6

7. Jones County 36 7

8. Wayne County 21 8

9. Stockbridge 18 9

10. SW Dekalb 11 10

Others Receiving Votes: Kell 9, Clarke Central 2.

AAAA

Blessed Trinity (6) 87 1 Cartersville (3) 74 2 Troup 68 3 Sandy Creek 61 4 Marist 58 5 Cairo 47 6 Woodward 35 7 St Pius X 20 10 Mary Persons 17 8 Burke County 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Eastside 5, Flowery Branch 3

Dropped Out: Eastside

AAA

Cedar Grove (7) 87 1 Peach County (2) 83 2 Calhoun 71 3 Pierce County 55 8 Pace Academy 47 7 GAC 42 4 Jenkins 33 10 Lovett 25 NR Benedictine 16 5 5 Jefferson 9 9

Others receiving votes: Westminster 9, Crisp County 9, Hart Co. 3, Westside 1

AA

Dublin (7) 85 2 Rockmart (2) 68 5 Callaway 68 1 Fitzgerald 66 4 Hapeville 65 3 Washington County 48 6 Brooks County 37 7 Rabun County 30 9 Heard County 12 8 Thomasville 7 10

Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 4, Dodge County 3, Lamar County 2

A-Public

Clinch County (9) 90 1 Irwin County 81 2 Marion County 70 3 Pelham 64 4 Commerce 54 5 Charlton County 37 9 Schley County 31 6 Mitchell County 20 7 Greene County 11 Mount Zion-Carroll 9 8

Others receiving votes: ECI 5, Turner County 4, Manchester 3, Terrell County 1

A-Private

ELCA 90 (9) 1 Athens Academy 80 2 Prince Avenue 69 4 Darlington 57 3 Aquinas 52 7 Fellowship 41 8 Savannah Christian 26 5 Wesleyan 18 Mount Paran Christian 16 Hebron 16 6

Others receiving votes: Cavalry Day 15, North Cobb Christian 11, Tatnall Square 3

Participating Publications: The Covington News, Gwinnett Daily Post, Walton Tribune, The Athletic, Coweta Score, The George-Anne, Times-Georgian, Lake Oconee News, Walker Messenger