Gwinnett Stripers to Debut “Thirsty Thursday” in 2020

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Gwinnett Stripers have announced the debut of “Thirsty Thursday” at Coolray Field in 2020, offering fans 12-ounce domestic draft beers for $2 during Thursday night home games, excluding Opening Night. “Thirsty Thursday” will headline the Stripers’ lineup of weekly promotions, which will be announced in February as part of the team’s 2020 Promotions Schedule.

The Stripers will host “Thirsty Thursday” for eight of their nine 7:05 p.m. Thursday games (excluding Opening Night on April 16), including May 7 vs. Syracuse, May 21 vs. Indianapolis, June 4 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, June 18 vs. Charlotte, July 23 vs. Louisville, August 6 vs. Durham, August 20 vs. Lehigh Valley, and September 3 vs. Charlotte. On each of those nights, 12-ounce domestic draft beers will be offered for $2 beginning when gates open at 6:00 p.m.

In order to help fans arrive home safely after Thursdays and all other games, the Stripers are introducing a season-long designated rideshare pick-up and drop-off zone. The corner of the VIP Lot (Lot A), just steps from the main entrance at Coolray Field, will serve as a convenient location for fans to be picked up and dropped off before, during, and after games.

“We are excited to introduce ‘Thirsty Thursday’ to Stripers fans, a promotion that has been hugely successful for other Minor League Baseball teams for many years,” said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. “We are also pleased to create the designated rideshare zone at Coolray Field, an important way we can help our fans be safe and responsible on ‘Thirsty Thursday’ and for all games.”

The Stripers will begin selling individual tickets to each “Thirsty Thursday” game, as well as a ticket pack that includes all eight “Thirsty Thursday” games, during a special online-only flash sale from January 30 through February 2. Tickets will be available at GoStripers.com.The Gwinnett Stripers’ 2020 home opener is set for Thursday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Norfolk Tides. For information about all ticket options for 2020, including Memberships, Groups, Youth Parties, and more, visit GoStripers.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale Sunday, March 8 during the Preseason Party.