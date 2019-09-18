MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County School District increased its graduation rate by 2.2 percentage points, hitting an all-time high of 89.9% and surpassing the state of Georgia by 7.9 percentage points.

In addition to the district’s overall accomplishment, Walnut Grove High School’s rate increased by 7.4 percentage points, posting the highest-ever individual school graduation rate in WCSD history at 93.6%. Monroe Area High School improved slightly, reaching 83.2% for 2019 while Loganville High School remained steady at an impressive 91.2%.

“I congratulate the Class of 2019 for achieving record-breaking levels of success and setting the bar even higher for our entire district,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin. said.

“The success of these students should be attributed to their hard work as well as the support and commitment of our parents, teachers and staff who believe in meeting the needs of all students to help them achieve.”

The four-year cohort method is based on the number of students that graduate within four years plus one summer and includes adjustments for student transfers. The four-year cohort data since the inception of the adjusted cohort graduation calculation is below.

Four-Year Cohort Graduation Rate (%) 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 One-year change Change since 2011 WCSD 74.7 74.2 80.7 78.8 82.3 81.9 83.2 87.7 89.9 +2.2 +15.2 Loganville 85.6 86.1 86.8 87.1 86.7 84.3 87.2 91.9 91.2 -0.7 +5.6 Monroe Area 62.5 59.6 74.2 72.0 78.4 79.8 76.1 82.6 83.2 +0.6 +20.7 Walnut Grove 72.8 79.4 81.8 78.3 81.4 81.9 86.2 86.2 93.6 +7.4 +20.8 State 67.4 69.7 71.8 72.5 78.7 79.2 80.6 81.6 82.0 +0.4 +14.6

Six of seven subgroups made progress over last year's rates and met their 2019 improvement target developed by the state.

Since 2011, the graduation rate for Asian students has increased by 20 points and reached 100% in 2019. Multiracial and white students topped 90% graduation rates, reaching 90.9% and 91.6%, respectively. Graduation rates for English learners (87.5%), black (86.4%), Hispanic (81.3%) and economically disadvantaged (80.2%) students all surpassed 80%.

English learners in the district exceeded the state by 28.2 percentage points. The graduation rate for students with disabilities increased by 8.5 percentage points in 2019 and by more than 39 points since 2011.

All Walton County subgroups met or exceeded the state subgroup rates in 2019.

District officials said these unprecedented results have been supported by the implementation of several district programs and initiatives to help overcome barriers to learning and assist students academically.