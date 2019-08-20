Motorcycle crash claims life of man, 23

MONROE, Ga. — The son of a Social Circle city councilman died in a weekend motorcycle crash.

Joseph Steven Shelton Jr., 23, was killed when he drove his motorcycle into the path of another vehicle.

State troopers said Shelton died at the scene of the crash at about 10 p.m. Friday. It happened just north of Monroe at state Route 11 and Mountain Creek Church Road Northwest.

Sgt. Cory Seymour of the Georgia State Patrol said Shelton was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson XL 1200S west on Mountain Creek Church Road and was driving too fast to stop at the intersection of Highway 11.

Shelton continued into the intersection and was struck by a southbound vehicle, causing him to be ejected from the bike.

The motorcycle was struck twice more by oncoming vehicles.

Seymour said alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be contributing factors, and no other injuries were reported.

Shelton was born in Conyers on Sept. 7, 1995. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Steve and Leigh Shelton; mother and stepfather, Melissa Shelton and Thomas Ledbetter; grandparents, Donnis Shelton and Jerry and Rita Bagwell; four sisters; two brothers and nieces and nephews.

A graveside services was Monday morning at the Social Circle City Cemetery.

Steve Shelton Sr. is a former director of public safety in Social Circle. He qualified Monday to run for reelection to the District 4 seat.