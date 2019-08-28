Football: Mayors give LHS/MAHS rivalry a name

LOGANVILLE — The Loganville vs. Monroe Area game is the oldest football rivalry in Walton County. For many years it was the only rivalry in the county.

Now the current mayors of the two respective cities have decided to give the contest a shiny new trophy and a name: the Freedom Bowl.

Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez and Monroe Mayor John Howard placed a friendly wager on the contest last year. The loser would have to wear the game-worn jersey of a player off the winning team. Martinez ended up losing the bet, but it started turning the wheels in both his and Howard’s minds on how to keep the rivalry a community event.

“You know Mayor Howard and I always get in on the rivalry between Loganville and Monroe high schools’ football. Like last year with the shirts,” Martinez said. “Well this year we have another idea and we are very excited about this.”

Howard and Martinez thought honoring the alumni of the two schools who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military was the best idea. Sgt. Michael Stokely and Maj. David Gray were both graduates of Loganville High School while Lt. Joseph Helton graduated from Monroe Area High School.

“This game is played in honor of Lt. Helton, Sgt. Stokely and Maj. Gray who did give the ultimate sacrifice for their cities, the state of Georgia and these United States,” Howard said. “There are two things that Rey and I plan on doing as we offer our thanks to the families of the fallen heroes. It is our intent to present the winning team with an award that will go in the trophy case of the winning team for one year.”

The final details on the trophy haven’t been completely worked out yet. The two are still deciding on one trophy or nice plaques for each school that will have years added to it each time the respective school wins. The plan is to have whatever iteration of the trophy in by Friday to present to the winning team of this year’s matchup.

Friday will be a big night at Red Devil Field. Prior to the 38th meeting between the Red Devils and the Purple Hurricanes, Loganville will rename its field house in honor of former head coach and athletic director Tommy Stringer, who passed away in 2018. After the contest has been completed the two mayors, along with the families of Stokely, Gray and Helton, will present the winning team with the newly christened Freedom Bowl Trophy.

“We hope this will begin a tradition that will carry on forever,” Martinez said. “But I know and long as Mayor Howard and I are in office it will.”