Surrounded by love and her family, Violet Lee Williams, 74, of Buckhead, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle.

Violet was born in Phoenix to James Orell Sr. and Mary Vick Beland Mayfield on Feb. 11, 1945. She grew up in Monroe, and throughout her life as a server, secretary and entrepreneur, she lived and worked in Arizona, North Carolina and Texas, finally settling in Buckhead, Morgan County, Georgia.

Violet loved spending quality time with family and friends on the water, boating and skiing, and she was also a very skilled fisherman, spending many hours besting others with this favorite pastime.

Violet is preceded in death by her parents, James Orell Sr. and Mary Vick Beland Mayfield, of Monroe; brother, James Orell Jr., and his wife, Mary Nell Shore Mayfield, of Monroe; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Jessie Florence Mayfield and George Smithwick, of Buckhead, Alma Louise Mayfield and Claude Peek, of Monroe, Vesta Elizabeth Mayfield and Charlie Luper, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Frances “Tanny” Mayfield and Earnest Arrington, of Elm City, North Carolina, and Dorothy “Dot” Mayfield and Robert “Roy” Davis, of Lumberton, North Carolina.

Violet is survived by her son, Jerry Lee, and his wife Rachel, Reynolds Williams, of Talking Rock; daughter, Felicia Power, and her husband, Kenneth Reichman, of Lilburn; grandchildren, Jason, and his wife, Erika Williams, of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Eva and Javier “JJ” Williams, of Chicago; brother and sister-in-law William “Jesse” Sr. and Mary Anne Gooch Mayfield, of Buckhead; sisters, Kathleen Beland, of The Villages, Florida, Virginia “Polly” and Neil Watson, of Monroe; Lilla Mae Mayfield Felton, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Jean Stallings, of Red Oak, North Carolina; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends!

Violet will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Court, Social Circle, GA 30025, in memory of Violet Williams. (https://www.abbeyhospice.com). Condolences may also be left in Violet’s online guest book at http://memorial.yourtribute.com/Violet-Lee-Williams.