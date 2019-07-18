WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Obituary | 1945–2019 Violet Lee Mayfield Williams

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Violet Lee Mayfield Williams, of Buckhead, Ga., died Friday, July 12, 2019, in Social Circle. She was 74.

Posted: Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:09 am | Updated: 10:16 am, Thu Jul 18, 2019.

Violet Lee Mayfield Williams 0 comments

Surrounded by love and her family, Violet Lee Williams, 74, of Buckhead, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle.

Violet was born in Phoenix to James Orell Sr. and Mary Vick Beland Mayfield on Feb. 11, 1945. She grew up in Monroe, and throughout her life as a server, secretary and entrepreneur, she lived and worked in Arizona, North Carolina and Texas, finally settling in Buckhead, Morgan County, Georgia.

Violet loved spending quality time with family and friends on the water, boating and skiing, and she was also a very skilled fisherman, spending many hours besting others with this favorite pastime.

Violet is preceded in death by her parents, James Orell Sr. and Mary Vick Beland Mayfield, of Monroe; brother, James Orell Jr., and his wife, Mary Nell Shore Mayfield, of Monroe; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Jessie Florence Mayfield and George Smithwick, of Buckhead, Alma Louise Mayfield and Claude Peek, of Monroe, Vesta Elizabeth Mayfield and Charlie Luper, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Frances “Tanny” Mayfield and Earnest Arrington, of Elm City, North Carolina, and Dorothy “Dot” Mayfield and Robert “Roy” Davis, of Lumberton, North Carolina.

Violet is survived by her son, Jerry Lee, and his wife Rachel, Reynolds Williams, of Talking Rock; daughter, Felicia Power, and her husband, Kenneth Reichman, of Lilburn; grandchildren, Jason, and his wife, Erika Williams, of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Eva and Javier “JJ” Williams, of Chicago; brother and sister-in-law William “Jesse” Sr. and Mary Anne Gooch Mayfield, of Buckhead; sisters, Kathleen Beland, of The Villages, Florida, Virginia “Polly” and Neil Watson, of Monroe; Lilla Mae Mayfield Felton, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Jean Stallings, of Red Oak, North Carolina; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends!

Violet will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Court, Social Circle, GA 30025, in memory of Violet Williams. (https://www.abbeyhospice.com). Condolences may also be left in Violet’s online guest book at http://memorial.yourtribute.com/Violet-Lee-Williams.

The Walton Tribune | July 20-21, 2019

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:09 am. Updated: 10:16 am.

Similar Stories

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Who will win the SEC football championship in 2019?

Media Days marks the traditional start to the college football season, even if the first games are still more than a month away. Who do you think will win the Southeastern Conference championship this year?

Total Votes: 49

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]