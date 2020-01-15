WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Social Circle ‘People’s mayor’ takes office

Keener sworn in days after surgery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Signing His Oath

    Andrew Kenneson | The Tribune

    Mayor David Keener signs the oath of office in Social Circle, Ga., on Monday night, Jan. 13, 2020, while Probate Judge Bruce Wright and Penny Keener look on at the city’s Community Room.

View all 2 images in gallery.

Related Stories

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:00 am

‘People’s mayor’ takes office Andrew Kenneson | The Tribune The Walton Tribune | 0 comments

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — David Keener almost had to be sworn in as mayor of Social Circle from a hospital bed.

The former District 3 councilman fell ill at the city’s planning retreat on Friday, and ended up under the surgeon’s knife on Saturday to get his gallbladder removed.

But he managed to gather himself enough to stand in front of standing-room only crowd at the Social Circle Community Room on Monday night to take the oath of office from Probate Judge Bruce Wright.

“I am humbled and honored that you have elected me to be your mayor,” he said.

“I ran on the slogan of being the people’s mayor, and that’s exactly what I plan to be in the community, as a spokesperson for you back to local government. I promise you I’ll be honest and be as fair as I can and do the best job that I can.”

Keener credited a young supporter for his decision to make it out of the hospital, into a suit, and to the meeting on Monday. He said he’d gotten a text from Caleb Fill, a high school student who’d helped him campaign, while he was still in the hospital. Fill want to know if he was going to make it to the inauguration.

“He said, ‘You’re the People’s Mayor. You have to be there. You have to be there, and I’ll hold you up if I need to’,” Keener said that Fill had told him.

Keener then summoned Fill to the front of the room and gave him a hug.

“Caleb’s a good friend...” the new mayor said.

“You don’t know what you say to people, what it might mean to them, but you were a blessing to me and it meant something.”

Keener defeated two-term incumbent Hal Dally to claim the Mayor’s post in November. The rest of Keener’s speech was about “values and priorities,” as he said.

“To me, that’s God, my family, this community and the job that I perform here.”

He noted that there have been 52 elections in the history of Social Circle, but he will be only the 14th mayor, since most had won multiple terms.

Keener’s former District 3 seat will remain open until March, when the city hold a special election.

Charlie Akin, a former member of the city Board of Education, has qualified for the seat, as has Jonathan Butcher.

District 2 Councilman Tyson Jackson and District 4 Councilman Steve Shelton were also sworn in Monday night. Jackson won without opposition, while Shelton defeated Ann Overbeck and Jay Perpall.

Email: andrew.kenneson@waltontribune.com

More about

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:00 am. | Tags:

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

What's your favorite old Walton County newspaper name?

The Walton Tribune celebrates its 120th anniversary on Jan. 9, 2020. The Tribune is the successor to many publications that tried and failed to make a go of it in the early days of the county, including several with colorful names. What's your favorite?

Total Votes: 31

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2020, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]