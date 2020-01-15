SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — David Keener almost had to be sworn in as mayor of Social Circle from a hospital bed.

The former District 3 councilman fell ill at the city’s planning retreat on Friday, and ended up under the surgeon’s knife on Saturday to get his gallbladder removed.

But he managed to gather himself enough to stand in front of standing-room only crowd at the Social Circle Community Room on Monday night to take the oath of office from Probate Judge Bruce Wright.

“I am humbled and honored that you have elected me to be your mayor,” he said.

“I ran on the slogan of being the people’s mayor, and that’s exactly what I plan to be in the community, as a spokesperson for you back to local government. I promise you I’ll be honest and be as fair as I can and do the best job that I can.”

Keener credited a young supporter for his decision to make it out of the hospital, into a suit, and to the meeting on Monday. He said he’d gotten a text from Caleb Fill, a high school student who’d helped him campaign, while he was still in the hospital. Fill want to know if he was going to make it to the inauguration.

“He said, ‘You’re the People’s Mayor. You have to be there. You have to be there, and I’ll hold you up if I need to’,” Keener said that Fill had told him.

Keener then summoned Fill to the front of the room and gave him a hug.

“Caleb’s a good friend...” the new mayor said.

“You don’t know what you say to people, what it might mean to them, but you were a blessing to me and it meant something.”

Keener defeated two-term incumbent Hal Dally to claim the Mayor’s post in November. The rest of Keener’s speech was about “values and priorities,” as he said.

“To me, that’s God, my family, this community and the job that I perform here.”

He noted that there have been 52 elections in the history of Social Circle, but he will be only the 14th mayor, since most had won multiple terms.

Keener’s former District 3 seat will remain open until March, when the city hold a special election.

Charlie Akin, a former member of the city Board of Education, has qualified for the seat, as has Jonathan Butcher.

District 2 Councilman Tyson Jackson and District 4 Councilman Steve Shelton were also sworn in Monday night. Jackson won without opposition, while Shelton defeated Ann Overbeck and Jay Perpall.