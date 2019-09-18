Social Circle graduation rate stays above 90%

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle City Schools graduation rate again topped 90%, and again was above the state rate.

Assistant Superintendent Carrie Booher released this statement:

The Social Circle City Schools system strives to be a premier system, providing a world-class education so that all students are college and career ready with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to lead productive lives in a changing world.

We closely monitor our students’ performance in significant areas in order to evaluate student success and identify potential areas of improvement for our schools. One of the key indicators of the benefits that students receive from attending Social Circle City Schools is the rate at which our students graduate in four school years.

We are very proud that our graduation rates over the last three years have exceeded 90%. The Georgia Department of Education just released graduation rates for the 2018-2019 school year. By their calculations, our rate was 92% which surpasses the state average of 82%. While that rate is one percentage point lower than the year prior, it is important to note that we have worked over the past several years to gradually increase the level of challenge in all of our courses. We achieve such high graduation rates because our teachers from preschool to high school work to get to know each child's natural abilities and interests. Our teachers help students develop their knowledge and skills in order to meet their dreams for their futures.

SCCS students demonstrate the high quality of learning in our system through participation in college-level course work via dual enrollment and Advanced Placement courses. Our students will only receive a diploma once they have met the state course requirements and have a specific plan for life after graduation as evidenced by their Capstone Project. Our teachers, mentors, counselors, and administrators work with each student until they have a plan and have created a path to that next step.

We are excited about our continued partnership with Walton Works and the Economic Development Authority, as well as local industries, to allow additional opportunities for all of our students to be successful and reach their ultimate potential. We will continue taking our students on college and industry field trips both in the middle and high schools to give them a glimpse of where they too could be upon graduation.