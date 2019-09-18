WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Social Circle graduation rate stays above 90%

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Presenting the Colors

    Stephen Milligan | The Tribune

    Junior ROTC students present the colors at Social Circle High School graduation on May 24, 2019.

Posted: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 4:26 pm

Social Circle graduation rate stays above 90% Special to The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle City Schools graduation rate again topped 90%, and again was above the state rate.

Assistant Superintendent Carrie Booher released this statement:

The Social Circle City Schools system strives to be a premier system, providing a world-class education so that all students are college and career ready with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to lead productive lives in a changing world.

We closely monitor our students’ performance in significant areas in order to evaluate student success and identify potential areas of improvement for our schools. One of the key indicators of the benefits that students receive from attending Social Circle City Schools is the rate at which our students graduate in four school years.

We are very proud that our graduation rates over the last three years have exceeded 90%. The Georgia Department of Education just released graduation rates for the 2018-2019 school year. By their calculations, our rate was 92% which surpasses the state average of 82%. While that rate is one percentage point lower than the year prior, it is important to note that we have worked over the past several years to gradually increase the level of challenge in all of our courses. We achieve such high graduation rates because our teachers from preschool to high school work to get to know each child's natural abilities and interests. Our teachers help students develop their knowledge and skills in order to meet their dreams for their futures.

SCCS students demonstrate the high quality of learning in our system through participation in college-level course work via dual enrollment and Advanced Placement courses. Our students will only receive a diploma once they have met the state course requirements and have a specific plan for life after graduation as evidenced by their Capstone Project. Our teachers, mentors, counselors, and administrators work with each student until they have a plan and have created a path to that next step.

We are excited about our continued partnership with Walton Works and the Economic Development Authority, as well as local industries, to allow additional opportunities for all of our students to be successful and reach their ultimate potential. We will continue taking our students on college and industry field trips both in the middle and high schools to give them a glimpse of where they too could be upon graduation.

More about

More about

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 4:26 pm. | Tags: ,

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

How much time do you spend on your smartphone a day?

The national average for smartphone usage in a day is more than three hours. How do you stack up?

Total Votes: 51

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]