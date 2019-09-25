GRAYSON, Ga. — Gwinnett police are looking for a missing woman who has medical issues.

Catherine “Celine” Peavy, 74, left her home on Wheat Grass Way at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in a beige 2003 Acura MDX. Her husband called police about an hour later, saying she had been missing.

“He said that she has medical issues and is allowed to drive, but usually when someone is with her because she can get lost,” Cpl. Wilbert M. Rundles said.

Peavy’s car has a Georgia license plate with PCY2867. She is white and 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She weighs 104 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

If you see her or her vehicle, call 911.