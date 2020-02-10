MONROE, Ga. — One person was hurt seriously in a crash on Monday afternoon.

The Monroe Fire Department “rapidly extricated” one unconscious person from a one of the two vehicles in the crash, Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said. It happened on Michael Etchison Road just north of McDaniel Street near the George Walton Academy campus.

In all, four people were hurt: the one person who was extricated and rushed to Piedmont Walton Hospital, and three other people who sustained minor injuries.

Names and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

The Georgia State Patrol and Walton County Sheriff's Office responded.

In another crash at about the same time, emergency personnel responded to Hammond Drive. Two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries, fire Chief Bill Owens said.