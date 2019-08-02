Outdoors: DNR releases new regulations

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Now online and in print, the 2019-2020 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide is available, announces the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

This guide provides important information on season dates, bag limits, hunting licenses, wildlife management areas, quota hunts, youth opportunities and much more. The guide may be viewed, downloaded or printed at georgiawildlife.com/hunting/regulations. Pick up a printed copy at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.

Some of the major changes to the hunting regulations this year include new public hunting opportunities where several new (or additions to existing) properties will be available, including Canoochee Sandhills Wildlife Management Area (Bulloch/Bryan counties), Bullard Creek WMA (Appling County), Rum Creek WMA (Monroe County), Berry Creek Area (Monroe County), and Lanahassee WMA (Webster County).

Air guns are legal weapons for hunting big game during primitive weapons and firearms seasons. Sportsman can review definitions and restrictions in the new regulations guide.

Bibb, Chatham, Clarke and Henry have been added to the list of counties where archery season is open until Jan. 31.

The central zone bear hunt has been moved to third Saturday in December and Camden County has added to Southern Bear Zone.

The number of deer either-sex days has increased for Banks, Franklin and Hart counties, and decreased for counties in the Mountains and Ridge Valley regions. All Chattahoochee National Forest lands east of I-75 are closed to antlerless deer hunting during archery, primitive weapons, and firearms deer seasons.

There have been a few corrections to the printed guide since it was sent to press. The e-regulations (online) are correct. Among the changes are a new opening date for quail/rabbit opening date which has been moved to Nov. 16, crow season has been moved to Nov. 2 through Feb. 28, 2020 and the Ossabaw Island either sex deer quota hunt on Nov. 28-30 is a Youth Hunt, not available to adults.

Members of the Board of Natural Resources enact hunting regulations by acting on recommendations made by the Division’s professional wildlife biologists. Georgia’s game and fish laws are enacted by the elected members of the General Assembly.