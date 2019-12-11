A former special appointed state attorney general was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a child online.

George Randolph “Randy” Jeffery, 59, of Monroe also received 10 years’ supervised release in a sentence handed down Wednesday by District Judge C. Ashley Royal in Athens.

Jeffery pleaded guilty in September.

Federal and state agents raided his Highland Creek Drive home in November 2018. At the time, he was a family law attorney and Covington-based SAAG, prosecuting child support cases for the Alcovy Circuit. Attorney General Chris Carr rescinded the appointment.

He also served on occasion as an associate probate judge, on estate cases where Probate Judge Bruce Wright knew the parties involved — only about once a year in the years before Jeffery’s arrest, Wright said.

Former Probate Judge Greg Adams, who has since died, appointed Jeffery as an associate probate judge in Walton County.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation alerted the FBI in October 2018 of a possible case of an underage girl engaging in an online sexual relationship with an adult man in Monroe. Investigators discovered Jeffery communicated with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl between February and August 2018. They reportedly discussed various sexual acts and her molestation by her father, and exchanged nude photos of the minor and seven other people who also appeared to be minors.

Court records showed Jeffery sometimes communicated with the victim from behind the Division of Child Support Services office in Covington, and while he was at church.

In actuality, Jeffery was talking with the girl’s father, who at the same time was molesting her and posing as her online and sending her pornographic images to Jeffery.

A search warrant at his home revealed multiple electronic devices with numerous images and videos of child pornography, including prepubescent minors and items portraying the sexual abuse of an infant or toddler.

“I believe this multiagency investigation ultimately stopped a deviant criminal, posing as a law-abiding judge, from doing additional irreparable damage to innocent children,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said.

Chris Hacker, the special agent in charge of the FBI in Atlanta, said the Jeffery case was “particularly disturbing” given his position in the community.

“It is an example that child predators come from all walks of life, even from a position in our justice system,” he said.

“Now, instead of sitting behind a bench judging right from wrong, Jeffery will be sitting on the other side of the bench in a prison cell paying for what he did wrong.”

Jeffery will have to register as a sex offender and comply with all sex offender requirements when he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.