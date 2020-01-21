Wrestling: Skins finish as state runner-up in duals after upset by Chattooga

Heading into the 2019 season, Social Circle head wrestling coach Randy Prater knew there was a chance this could happen. He knew there was a chance the Redskins might not be able to defend their state duals title, but despite huge hits to Social Circle’s lineup, the Redskins still earned a spot in the Class AA state championship Saturday.

However, Social Circle fell victim to what Prater said was “flat out the best team in the state” when Chattooga defeated the Redskins 59-21 to unseat the five-time state champs, leaving Social Circle as the state runner-up Saturday at the Macon Centerplex.

“These are some different shoes to wear,” Prater said after the loss. “The goal now is can we get back. It’s a new challenge for us.”

Chattooga wasted no time getting the upper hand on Social Circle, winning the first match at 220 lbs by technical, 17-1, followed by a pin at 285 lbs. The Indians finished the dual with nine total pins. Social Circle picked up wins by pin from Lance Thacker at 106 lbs, James Connelly at 126 lbs and Will Hames at 160 lbs as well as a 13-6 decision win for Zach Clegg at 132 lbs.

“I think there were some bad calls…but even if you change those matches and give us those points (Chattooga) still beats us,” Prater said. “Bad calls or not, at the end of the day they just beat us. I can accept that.

“The pressure is unreal for these guys. I told them to stop worrying so much about winning or worrying about the streak and just focus on wrestling. We’ve just got to work harder.”

Having earned the No. 1 seed out of Area 6-AA, Social Circle wound up being the No.1 overall seed in the tournament and earned a bye in the first round. The Redskins defeated Callaway 66-16 on Thursday followed by a 43-27 win over Toombs County on Friday to earn a spot in Saturday’s Class AA championship dual.

Since the state duals started in 2002, the Redskins have qualified for the state tournament every year except 2012, winning state titles from 2014-2019. However, Social Circle was just one of multiple teams that had streaks broken on Saturday. Commerce’s streak of six straight titles was broken with a 46-21 loss to Trion while Jefferson failed to win the state dual title for the first time since the duals format was created 18 years ago. Camden County, which extended its streak to six, is the only team left with an active streak of three or more duals titles.

The Redskins weren’t picked by many to even wrestle for the state title again this season. Social Circle graduated five seniors while losing two more state qualifiers to transfer and another state qualifier who quit before the season. But Prater was proud of the way his kids stepped up to even be in a position to extend the title streak.

“Some people say Social Circle doesn’t face adversity, but we’ve faced some adversity this year,” Prater said. “I’m extremely proud of the way these kids have stepped up. We knew it was going to be tough, but here we are in the state finals. People across the state were saying ‘Social Circle is down’ but we’re here and we’re still pretty dang good.”

The Redskins still have a chance to keep another state title streak alive next month during the traditional state tournament. Social Circle has won the past five traditional state titles.

“I hope this lights a fire under our butt,” Prater said. “You can’t fold up the tent and say ‘well it’s over now’ because it’s not. We’ve got to go to work and get right back at it. Chattooga is going to be a dang tough team to beat in traditional.”