MONROE, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies from two counties responded this weekend when several people shot a firearm from a vehicle at a house on Nunnally Farm Road in Walton County.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident Monday afternoon.

It reportedly happened Sunday, with “an unknown vehicle occupied by several unknown individuals … driving through location discharging a firearm.”

Walton County investigators responded along with a Newton County sheriff’s deputy.

It’s at least the second incident in as many months with shots fired at a home from a car. Monroe police responded late on the night of Aug. 11 to a shooting at a home in the 500 block of McDaniel Street. Shell casings were found in the roadway and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in to help on the case.

No arrests were reported.