Loganville Loganville announces downtown development partnership

$180 million project will remake downtown

Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 3:43 pm | Updated: 4:42 pm, Tue Dec 3, 2019.

Loganville announces downtown development partnership Special to The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

LOGANVILLE, Ga. – The city of Loganville on Tuesday announced a partnership with the investment and development firm CONNOLLY to take the initial steps in a proposed $180 million revitalization project.

“This redevelopment project marks an important transformation for the city, bringing an infusion of energy into our downtown,” Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez said. “With a long-held vision of returning to a time when Main Street was at the heart of our city, we are proud to offer our citizens and visitors alike a project that will create an inviting center of activity for all to enjoy.”

The project will combine expansion of public parks and greenspace, improved public infrastructure, a new city hall and library with new retail and community spaces, townhomes and luxury living units that will cater to everyone from the young professional to the active adult. With work projected to begin in 2020, the revitalization project creates a pedestrian-friendly environment anchored by more than 90,000-square-feet of retail and office space, 200 active adult residences and 600 luxury living units.

CONNOLLY brings to the table more than 50 years of experience as a trusted developer and proven investor. A premier real estate developer in Metro Atlanta, CONNOLLY has served as the lead developer for several urban mixed-use projects that emphasize walkability and transit. The Metro Atlanta-based team leverages experience in leasing, acquisitions, project design and development management, property and asset management and brokerage services.

“Our team is pleased to be working with the City of Loganville on their vision of bringing renewed energy and interest to their downtown,” said Timothy “J.R.” Connolly, CEO of Connolly. “The Loganville Main Street development will not only add to the quality of life of the area but add an authentic feel to downtown with locally-owned, high-quality restaurants and shops.”

Initial plans have been submitted to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for a development of regional impact study. The City of Loganville and CONNOLLY will hold an informational meeting with a public presentation of project details on Dec. 16th beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Gym, located at 135 Main St., Loganville. Doors will open for the meeting at 6 p.m.

Additional information and updates on the project will be available at www.loganvillemainstreet.com.

