High school football Lightning delays Loganville-Morgan County game

Kickoff set for 8:15 p.m.

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 7:35 pm | Updated: 11:39 pm, Fri Aug 23, 2019.

Lightning delays Loganville-Morgan County game

MADISON — Loganville struggled early against Morgan County after a lightning delay pushed kickoff back 30 minutes Friday night in the high school football teams’ season opener. 

Morgan County struck twice in the first quarter, first from a 34-yard pass from running back Seth Robertson for the first score.

Penalties stalled the Red Devils offense, including a 79-yard catch-and-run from Trevon Williams for a touchdown that was called back for holding on the first play of the second quarter.

Morgan scored again with 9 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second quarter, this time set up by a 40-yard pass from Bulldog quarterback Trent Folds that was punched in on the next play. 

Then lightning struck again within 3 miles, forcing the teams off the field.

The second half of last year’s game between the teams in Loganville was delayed to the next day. The Red Devils won, 32-19.

The second half of last year's game between the teams in Loganville was delayed to the next day. The Red Devils won, 32-19.

When the action resumes, get scoring updates on The Tribune's Facebook page.

