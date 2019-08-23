MADISON — Loganville struggled early against Morgan County after a lightning delay pushed kickoff back 30 minutes Friday night in the high school football teams’ season opener.

Morgan County struck twice in the first quarter, first from a 34-yard pass from running back Seth Robertson for the first score.

Penalties stalled the Red Devils offense, including a 79-yard catch-and-run from Trevon Williams for a touchdown that was called back for holding on the first play of the second quarter.

Morgan scored again with 9 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second quarter, this time set up by a 40-yard pass from Bulldog quarterback Trent Folds that was punched in on the next play.

Then lightning struck again within 3 miles, forcing the teams off the field.

The second half of last year’s game between the teams in Loganville was delayed to the next day. The Red Devils won, 32-19.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including North High Shoals GA, Bostwick GA, Bishop GA until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/D3dgEyQj9a — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 23, 2019

