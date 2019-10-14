Amber Alert issued in metro Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Police said a man abducted two 2-year-olds and might be taking them to California.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon by Powder Springs police.

Jose Patillo, 22, allegedly took Scarlet Lira and Kael Lira. They were last seen Monday in Powder Springs, which is in Cobb County.

Citizens are urged to look out for a white 2016 Kia Sorrento with Georgia license plate CAP7259.

Patillo is Hispanic with black hair. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Both children are Hispanic as well and both have black hair. Scarlet as last seen wearing a pink dress.

If you have information, call 911 or Powder Springs police at 770-943-1616.