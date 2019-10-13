LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Retired Master Sgt. Mark Allen, who was severely injured in Afghanistan while trying to find a colleague who had deserted and been taken prisoner by the Taliban, has died.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home; 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Snellville. Burial will follow at a print Memorial Gardens in the Youth community.

Allen spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. He retired in 2013 upon receiving a Purple Heart.

Allen was shot by a sniper while on foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2009, and required three years of care at a military hospital in Florida. He was left unable to walk or talk, and in need of 24-hour care.

Colleagues said Allen was searching for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who has left his post in eastern Afghanistan. Bergdahl was captured and held for five years until released in a 2014 prisoner swap.

The community rallied around the Allen family when he returned home. Volunteers built a playground for Allen’s young daughter and did landscaping, and helped buy adaptive jackets for other soldiers who had been wounded.

Allen is survived by his wife, Shannon; son, Cody; and daughter, Journey.