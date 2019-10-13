WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Loganville Master Sgt. Mark Allen dies

Allen earned Purple Heart in Afghanistan in 2009

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 10:49 am | Updated: 10:55 am, Sun Oct 13, 2019.

Master Sgt. Mark Allen dies David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Retired Master Sgt. Mark Allen, who was severely injured in Afghanistan while trying to find a colleague who had deserted and been taken prisoner by the Taliban, has died.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home; 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Snellville. Burial will follow at a print Memorial Gardens in the Youth community.

Allen spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. He retired in 2013 upon receiving a Purple Heart.

Allen was shot by a sniper while on foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2009, and required three years of care at a military hospital in Florida. He was left unable to walk or talk, and in need of 24-hour care.

Colleagues said Allen was searching for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who has left his post in eastern Afghanistan. Bergdahl was captured and held for five years until released in a 2014 prisoner swap.

The community rallied around the Allen family when he returned home. Volunteers built a playground for Allen’s young daughter and did landscaping, and helped buy adaptive jackets for other soldiers who had been wounded.

Allen is survived by his wife, Shannon; son, Cody; and daughter, Journey.

Look for more on this story as it becomes available, and in Wednesday’s Walton Tribune.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Sunday, October 13, 2019 10:49 am. Updated: 10:55 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Are Atlanta sports teams cursed?

The city has one major sports championship — the Braves won the World Series in 1995 — to show more more than 100 seasons of play. What's happening here?

Total Votes: 20

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]