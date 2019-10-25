MONROE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Education has released the 2019 College and Career Readiness Performance Index (CCRPI) scores.

While the state saw an overall decrease, the Walton County School District saw a one-year district increase of 4.9 points, achieving a score of 80.7, with improvements in all component areas and grade levels.

CCRPI scores are based on five separate components — content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and, for high schools, graduation rate.

WCSD saw increases in all five component areas at the elementary, middle and high school levels with the largest increases in the closing gaps component, which requires schools to meet elevated achievement targets for all subgroups. WCSD surpassed the state in 12 out of 13 grade bands within the five component areas.

“We are very proud of our schools and the impressive growth we are seeing across all grade levels,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said. “These metrics allow us to celebrate our successes and help us guide our efforts to ensure that all students have the opportunity to succeed in our district. I appreciate the hard work of our administrators, teachers and students as we continue to reach new, higher levels of achievement in our continued pursuit of excellence.”

As part of the 2019 CCRPI results, all Walton County schools received a 3 or higher School Climate Star Rating with 14 schools receiving 4- and 5-star ratings, achieving the highest state rankings for positive school culture. “School climate” refers to the quality and character of school life. Positive school climates that are conducive to open communication and trust foster safe learning environments, youth development and student learning, which are essential elements for academic success, career-skill improvement and overall quality of life.

The CCRPI was recalculated in 2018; thus, comparisons between CCRPI scores prior to 2018 and any other year are not possible or valid.