WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walton County School District County schools buck state trend on CCRPI rankings

System shows improvements in all components, grade levels

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 10:13 am | Updated: 10:28 am, Fri Oct 25, 2019.

County schools buck state trend on CCRPI rankings Special to The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Education has released the 2019 College and Career Readiness Performance Index (CCRPI) scores.

While the state saw an overall decrease, the Walton County School District saw a one-year district increase of 4.9 points, achieving a score of 80.7, with improvements in all component areas and grade levels.

CCRPI scores are based on five separate components — content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and, for high schools, graduation rate.

WCSD saw increases in all five component areas at the elementary, middle and high school levels with the largest increases in the closing gaps component, which requires schools to meet elevated achievement targets for all subgroups. WCSD surpassed the state in 12 out of 13 grade bands within the five component areas.

“We are very proud of our schools and the impressive growth we are seeing across all grade levels,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said. “These metrics allow us to celebrate our successes and help us guide our efforts to ensure that all students have the opportunity to succeed in our district. I appreciate the hard work of our administrators, teachers and students as we continue to reach new, higher levels of achievement in our continued pursuit of excellence.”

As part of the 2019 CCRPI results, all Walton County schools received a 3 or higher School Climate Star Rating with 14 schools receiving 4- and 5-star ratings, achieving the highest state rankings for positive school culture. “School climate” refers to the quality and character of school life. Positive school climates that are conducive to open communication and trust foster safe learning environments, youth development and student learning, which are essential elements for academic success, career-skill improvement and overall quality of life.

The CCRPI was recalculated in 2018; thus, comparisons between CCRPI scores prior to 2018 and any other year are not possible or valid.

CCRPI Results
  2018 CCRPI 2019 CCRPI
Atha Road ES 79.1 77.4 
Bay Creek ES 60.3 77.4 
Harmony ES 71.2 63.5 
Loganville ES 89.7 83.8 
Monroe ES  63.6 72.4 
Sharon ES  85.3 83.7 
Walker Park ES   81.3 86.8 
Walnut Grove ES  74.7  82.9 
Youth ES  88.4  78.0 
Carver MS   64.9 68.9
Loganville MS 77.9 81.0 
Youth MS 64.6 79.9
Loganville HS 80.6 88.2
Monroe Area HS 67.9 73.5
Walnut Grove HS 73.1 81.8

WCSD elementary overall

 78.6 81.5
Georgia elementary overall 77.8 77.1
WCSD middle overall 71.1 76.9
Georgia middle overall 76.2 72.1
WCSD high overall 75.1  82.6
Georgia high overall  75.3  77.0
WCSD overall  75.8  80.7
Georgia overall  76.6 75.9

More about

More about

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Friday, October 25, 2019 10:13 am. Updated: 10:28 am. | Tags: ,

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Georgia-Florida game stay in Jacksonville

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the University of Georgia was close to signing a deal to keep the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry football game in Jacksonville, Florida. What do you think of this news?

Total Votes: 17

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]