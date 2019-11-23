WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walton County Loganville woman killed in crash

Sheriff's Office urges prayer 'for family who lost their child'

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Editor's Note

This story was updated with the names of the victims.

Posted: Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:25 am | Updated: 9:38 am, Sat Nov 23, 2019.

Loganville woman killed in crash David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — State troopers said an area woman died after she drove into the path of an oncoming car.

The crash at about 7:50 a.m. Friday blocked both lanes of Georgia 81 at Ozora Church Road between Loganville and Bold Springs.

The state Department of Public Safety said 21-year-old Arlana Arianna Herron of Loganville was driving north on Georgia 81 and failed to maintain her lane, crossing over into the southbound lane as she drove her 2010 Honda Civic.

The Civic collided with a southbound 2014 Honda Accord driven by 62-year-old Joyce Purvis of Monroe. The Accord struck the passenger side of the Civic and both drivers sustained major injuries.

Herron died at the scene and Purvis was flown to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center.

A DPS representative said Purvis was in critical condition Saturday morning.

Troopers said neither alcohol nor drugs were thought to be a factor.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:25 am. Updated: 9:38 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Georgia-Florida game stay in Jacksonville?

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the University of Georgia was close to signing a deal to keep the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry football game in Jacksonville, Florida. What do you think of this news?

Total Votes: 164

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]