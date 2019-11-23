LOGANVILLE, Ga. — State troopers said an area woman died after she drove into the path of an oncoming car.

The crash at about 7:50 a.m. Friday blocked both lanes of Georgia 81 at Ozora Church Road between Loganville and Bold Springs.

The state Department of Public Safety said 21-year-old Arlana Arianna Herron of Loganville was driving north on Georgia 81 and failed to maintain her lane, crossing over into the southbound lane as she drove her 2010 Honda Civic.

The Civic collided with a southbound 2014 Honda Accord driven by 62-year-old Joyce Purvis of Monroe. The Accord struck the passenger side of the Civic and both drivers sustained major injuries.

Herron died at the scene and Purvis was flown to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center.

A DPS representative said Purvis was in critical condition Saturday morning.

Troopers said neither alcohol nor drugs were thought to be a factor.