Making the grade

Both Social Circle City Schools and the Walton County School District posted gains on the annual Milestones assessment test as results were released this week for districts across the state.

The Walton County School District’s students demonstrated the highest achievement ever for the system, showing significant increases in the top two performance categories (Proficient and Distinguished) in 2019. On both assessments, WCSD met or exceeded the state of Georgia in all tested grade levels and subjects.

Social Circle also achieved gains in all four content areas assessed in 2019, which include English/language arts, mathematics, science and social studies in the lower grades, while high schoolers were tested in ninth grade literature and composition, American literature and composition, algebra, geometry, biology, U.S. history and economics.

The Georgia Milestones Assessment System is a comprehensive summative assessment program required by Georgia law for students in grades three through 12. The Georgia Milestones assess student learning using four levels of performance: beginning learners, developing learners, proficient learners and distinguished learners. These performance designations are intended to emphasize the progression of a student’s learning rather than emphasize just a test score.

Walton County saw improvement across the board. In English/language arts, the percent of students scoring at the beginning learner level in all grade levels decreased with the most significant change occurring in sixth grade (down by 5 percentage points), while proficient learner levels increased at all grade levels.

Proficient learner levels shot up in math as well, with eighth graders outscoring the state by 17 points.

Beginner learner levels decreased at all grade levels in social studies and all high school subjects, while all subgroups — including students with disabilities, students below poverty level and other categories — surpassed state numbers and saw improvement on scores year-to-year over 2018.

“Our district focus has been and will continue to be on teaching, learning and improving student achievement,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said. “This focus has resulted in more of our students demonstrating higher levels of achievement by reaching the proficient and distinguished learner levels — an indicator that they are on track and prepared for the next grade level, course or college and career.”

Rusty Linder, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, agreed.

“These results are directly attributed to the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers,” Linder said. “Last year, we placed a strong emphasis on literacy and the impact it has across all grade levels and subject areas. It is rewarding to see such strong improvements in ELA as well as other areas as a direct result of our efforts.”

Social Circle also surpassed region and state scores in many areas, such as ELA and ninth grade literature, where double-digit increases in percentage of students scoring in the higher ranges were observed. Geometry rates exceeded region and state averages with a 35% increase, biology by 26% and economics by 16%.

Lisa Wolaver, director of assessment for SCCS, said the signs were encouraging but more work was needed.

“While many of our results are trending upward, we will work to build a stronger foundation in literacy K-12 while also preparing our students for greater success in algebra,” Wolaver said. “Social Circle City Schools will continue to focus on student engagement, student learning, and high-quality instruction in every classroom. In the 2019-2020 school year, there is a renewed emphasis on literacy, math, effective use of technology for learning, and supporting the social/emotional learning of all students.”

Superintendent Robbie Hooker said he was certain test results would continue to rise with proper preparation.

“We will identify areas of strength and areas for continued growth and improvement,” he said. “The Board of Education in Social Circle City Schools is to be commended for committing the resources necessary to promote success for all students.”