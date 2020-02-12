WaltonTribune.com

Basketball

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 11:13 am | Updated: 11:38 am, Wed Feb 12, 2020.

Basketball: Playoff games set for local teams

The field is set for the 2020 Georgia High School Association state basketball playoffs. Four Walton County teams (Loganville boys and girls, Monroe Area boys and Social Circle boys) locked in spots with wins in their respective region tournaments. Check out when and where each team will play below:

Lithia Springs at Loganville girls

When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: Loganville High School. 100 Trident Trail, Loganville, GA 30052

Monroe Area boys at North Murray

When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: North Murray High School. 2568 Mount Carmel Church Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705

South Atlanta at Social Circle boys

When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Social Circle High School. 154 Alcova Dr, Social Circle, GA 30025

Loganville boys at Riverwood

When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Riverwood International Charter School5900 Raider Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

College Football

