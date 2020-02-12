Basketball: Playoff games set for local teams

The field is set for the 2020 Georgia High School Association state basketball playoffs. Four Walton County teams (Loganville boys and girls, Monroe Area boys and Social Circle boys) locked in spots with wins in their respective region tournaments. Check out when and where each team will play below:
Lithia Springs at Loganville girls
When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Where: Loganville High School. 100 Trident Trail, Loganville, GA 30052
ATTENTION DEVILS!! LADY DEVILS BASKETBALL HOSTS THE FIRST ROUND OF STATE AGAINST LITHIA SPRINGS THIS THURSDAY @ 7!!!! 🔥🔥😈 THIS IS A BIG EVENT - EVERYONE COME OUT AND SUPPORT!! 💪😤😤— LHS Student Section (@lhsinferno) February 10, 2020
Monroe Area boys at North Murray
When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Where: North Murray High School. 2568 Mount Carmel Church Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705
🚨🏀State Tournament Info🏀🚨🆚 @neersbaskeball 📅 Thursday, 2/13⌚️ 7:00📍 at North Murray🗒️ 1st Round#RoadTrip @KyleSandy355 @Relentless_Hoop @bfowlersports pic.twitter.com/Dr2Barma54— Monroe Area Basketball (@MonroeAreaHoops) February 11, 2020
South Atlanta at Social Circle boys
When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Social Circle High School. 154 Alcova Dr, Social Circle, GA 30025
GHSA AA State Playoffs - 1st Round📅 Friday, February 14⏰ 7:30 pm📍 @schsredskins 🐝@APSSAtlanta#everyday@bfowlersports @waltontribune @CovNewsSports @SandysSpiel @KyleSandy355 @GaHoopCircle @HoopSeenGA @mason_wittner @SCCschools @timcarmstrong @clhargrove @OfficialGHSA pic.twitter.com/NCXmQSGDr5— Social Circle Boys' Basketball (@TheCircleHoops) February 12, 2020
Loganville boys at Riverwood
When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Riverwood International Charter School. 5900 Raider Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up