LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Residents escaped a home that caught fire Tuesday night near Loganville.

Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded to a home in the 3000 block of Highway 81. That’s next to Summit Baptist Church.

Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported and everyone was able to escape.

“We have a fire cause investigator en route to the scene,” League said.