FAA honors Schnabel for 50 years of safe flight

MONROE, Ga. — Friends and family helped Tim Schnabel celebrate half a century of safe flight.

Schnabel, 75 and a retired marriage and family therapist, received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration in September.

An FAA official visited Monroe last weekend to present a certificate, plaque, pins and blue-ribbon copy of Schnabel’s flight record — one that’s free of accidents or incidents.

Schnabel, who writes a monthly column for The Tribune, went back to his log book and recounted his flights with guests at the Jan. 11 reception at the Monroe Golf & Country Club. The first was in 1968 and a couple have already been in 2020.

Schnabel said it “has been each and every time spiritual and sometimes sacred” to fly.

“If I didn’t learn something each time, I’ve missed something.”

Schnabel’s love of flying dates back to childhood. He recounted sneaking off with a friend at age 13 to the Beverly, Massachusetts, airport to fly with a pilot in their hometown.

“The flight was both choppy and magnificent,” Schnabel recalled.

He estimated having carried 500 passengers in the 50 years since obtaining a license of his own.

“I have loved sharing my passion with passengers young and old,” he said.

The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is one of the most prestigious awards issued in general aviation. By earning it, Schnabel is added to the Roll of Honor and becomes the first pilot from Walton County so recognized.