Monroe Reward issued after man flees police

No one injured in chase

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 5:57 pm | Updated: 7:09 pm, Sun Nov 17, 2019.

Reward issued after man flees police David Clemons | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — Monroe police are offering a reward for help in finding a man who shot at an officer as he ran away Sunday.

Police officers went to the Pine Ridge Villa apartments in the 700 block of Ridge Road at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday to try and serve a warrant on 29-year-old Donta Rajee Robertson.

After a brief talk with Robertson, he ran away behind nearby apartments and fired a shot while being chased.

Police did not return gunfire, Officer Shannon Haynes said.

The Monroe Police Department SWAT Team searches several apartments in the Pine Ridge Villas complex but didn’t find Robertson. He was later confirmed to have fled through the wood line toward Spring Street, where he was seen.

No one was injured in the confrontation.

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to Robertson’s arrest.

Haynes said people who come in contact with Robertson shouldn’t approach him “as he is armed and considered very dangerous and wanted for aggravated assault against law enforcement and obstruction and other charges from different agencies.”

If you have information, contact Monroe police at 770-267-7576 or via the department’s Facebook page.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Sunday, November 17, 2019 5:57 pm. Updated: 7:09 pm.

College Football

