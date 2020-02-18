Car overturns; no one hurt

BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — No one was hurt when a car overturned in a ditch Tuesday morning in the rain.

It happened at about 11 a.m. on Bold Springs Road between Nicholsville Road and Sandra Way.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported Bold Springs Road was blocked, but Walton County Fire Rescue had left the scene by 11:40.

It was the second straight day for a crash to be reported in the Bold Springs area. Georgia 81 was shut down for a time Monday morning due to a two-vehicle collision at Bentley Road. Four people were injured in that crash, two of them seriously.