The Bondy family is back home in Walton County from more than a year China, and they’re safe.

David and Gracy Bondy of Monroe moved to the Hunan province of China in the summer of 2018 with their three children — Caleb, Susanna and Emily — to volunteer with a nongovernmental organization that serves orphans and other vulnerable residents.

They hadn’t planned on being back so soon, but events in the world have changed their plans. Hunan is adjacent to the Hubei province, where an outbreak of coronavirus that is threatening to become a global pandemic began late last year.

“We obviously didn’t expect to be here right now, but we’re here,” David Bondy said Thursday afternoon.

He described a way of life that’s changed dramatically in the wake of the illness.

The organization that employs him has closed its office. Workers were planning to return Monday, but it was just announced that the local elementary school will stay closed for another month.

“Anywhere you go in public, it’s required to wear a surgical mask,” he said. “You can’t go into the supermarket without a mask. You can’t go into the park without a mask.”

Bondy said residents of the family’s apartment building were given identification cards to show as they went about their day.

“You had to flash your ID to go out, and you had to flash your ID to come back in,” he said.

At Martyr’s Park, a sensor at the gate checks the body temperature of everyone who enters. Guests are checked to ensure they’re wearing masks.

He described the mood in town as “very careful.”

“Most people are being very compliant — stay inside, amuse yourselves,” he said. “Only go out if it’s absolutely necessary.”

He called the solidarity of the Chinese citizenry “very impressive.”

“I don’t know that we would do that here, but I don’t know that it’s necessary either,” he said.

Bondy said the public has been willing to accede to the government’s directions.

The Bondys left China on Feb. 3 and were held for two weeks in Thailand.

“We spent 14-plus days to make sure we were good,” Bondy said.

Upon arriving in Atlanta, the family’s conditions were checked again to ensure they wouldn’t cause a disruption to health in the U.S. He described the greeting as “very professional” despite the added scrutiny.

“When that customs agent says, ‘Welcome home’ … it just means a lot,” he said. “In a time like this when you’re home, it just means a lot.”