Survey shows Loganville among state’s safest cities

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville is one of Georgia’s safest cities, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The website backgroundchecks.org studied FBI crime statistics of cities with population of 10,000 or more.

Holly Springs, in Cherokee County, was ranked No. 1 in the state with a violent crime rate of 1.03 instances per 1,000 people, and 12.36 property crimes per 1,000 people.

Peachtree City is No. 2, followed by Duluth.

The highest-ranking city outside metro Atlanta is Grovetown in the Augusta area.

Loganville, at No. 5, earned honors for having just 1.18 violent crime per 1,000 people, a rate that’s more than twice as low as the state average.

Neither Monroe nor Social Circle were ranked.

In conducting the list, surveyors calculated the ratio of law enforcement workers per 1,000 citizens. These were weighted with minus 50% for the violent crime rate, minus 25% for the property crime rate and plus 25% for the law enforcement rate, to arrive at a safety index score.

Loganville’s safety index was 0.4. By comparison, Holly Springs had a safety index of 0.62.

Milton also had a safety index of 0.4.