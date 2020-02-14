LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The investigation into a shooting death ended Friday morning with the arrest of a man at a home in Walton County.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at 1242 Bunny Court, Loganville, and took 20-year-old Miguel Gonzalez into custody without incident.

Gonzalez and 17-year-old Sebastian Resendiz-Garcia face charges in connection with the shooting death Monday night of 28-year-old Marcus Gilead in the driveway of his home on Wrenwood Court.

That’s in a neighborhood just north of Athens Highway in a portion of unincorporated Loganville that falls in eastern Gwinnett County.