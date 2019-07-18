Georgia’s senior senator is recovering after a fall that broke four ribs.

Sen. Johnny Isakson’s office said the Marietta Republican was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Tuesday.

“He is in pain, but resting and doing well,” communications director Amanda Maddox said Wednesday.

“Sen. Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians.”

Maddox said Isakson fell Tuesday night in his Washington apartment.

Isakson, 74, is in his third term in the Senate. He won 55% of the vote against Democratic and Libertarian challengers in the 2016 election, including 77% of the vote in Walton County.

Isakson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.