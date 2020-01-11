Severe weather likely Saturday

MONROE, Ga. — Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll into north Georgia late Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.

North and Middle Georgia including Walton County is under a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday. South winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph are expected.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 7 am - 10 pm Saturday. Even outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts as high as 35 mph can be expected. With wet soils, gusts could down some trees. #gawx pic.twitter.com/u18Oeo3fFq — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 10, 2020

Strong storms have been moving across the Southeast. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move across north and central Georgia on Saturday, with some becoming strong to severe.

The primary hazards are damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and tornadoes.The wind combined with saturated soil could cause uprooted trees.

Thousands of people were reported without power in Mississippi on Saturday morning. Tornado watches were extended into north central Alabama and into the Nashville, Tennessee, area on Saturday morning.