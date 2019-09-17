WaltonTribune.com

Georgia Lottery Winning lottery ticket sold in Loganville

Ticket worth more than $247,000

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:34 am

Winning lottery ticket sold in Loganville David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A jackpot worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars was sold at a Loganville store.

The Georgia Lottery Corp. announced Tuesday a ticket worth $247,274 was sold at the QuikTrip, 4675 Atlanta Highway, for the drawing held Monday night.

Winning numbers from the Fantasy 5 drawing on Sept. 16 were 14-20-23-25-37.

Officials said the winner had not come forward to claim the prize as of Tuesday morning.

