LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A jackpot worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars was sold at a Loganville store.
The Georgia Lottery Corp. announced Tuesday a ticket worth $247,274 was sold at the QuikTrip, 4675 Atlanta Highway, for the drawing held Monday night.
Winning numbers from the Fantasy 5 drawing on Sept. 16 were 14-20-23-25-37.
Officials said the winner had not come forward to claim the prize as of Tuesday morning.
