MONROE, Ga. — Jamie Marie Cason Whited pleaded guilty to child cruelty Wednesday in the death of her infant daughter.

Whited was accused of murder in connection with the 2016 death of Dinah Paige Whited. But she accepted a plea deal in Walton County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon before Judge Eugene Benton to second-degree cruelty to children.

The state in turn dropped two counts of felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children. A prosecutor said the district attorney’s office would be unable to prove the murder case against Jamie Whited because she wasn’t in the room at the time her daughter was injured.

Her husband was and was convicted of murder last year.

Benton handed down the maximum 10-year prison sentence Wednesday, although she gets credit for 3 1/2 years of time served and is eligible for parole.

She was to go on trial next week before entering the nonnegotiated plea and waiving her right to a jury trial.

Second-degree cruelty to children occurs when someone with criminal negligence causes “cruel or excessive physical or mental pain” in a person younger than 18.

Dinah Whited was born Feb. 29, 2016, in Athens to Justin Lee Whited and Jamie Whited. Less than two months later, on April 23, police were called to a Monroe home for an infant who wasn’t breathing.

The baby was rushed to the local hospital, then flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with severe injuries including broken bones. Eventually she was placed on life support.

Justin Whited was arrested a day later and Jamie Whited was arrested the next week. Both were charged with cruelty to children, and Justin Whited also faced a charge of aggravated battery.

A Juvenile Court judge ordered life support to be removed, and Dinah died Aug. 8, 2016. Both parents were charged with murder the next day.

“The state’s theory of the case was that Justin Whited was the one who inflicted the injuries on Dinah Whited that caused her to bleed, her brain to swell, caused her to stop breathing and eventually led to her death,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Cliff Howard said.

Justin Whited was convicted last year of felony murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. He is serving a sentence of life without parole.

Howard said investigation has shown Jamie Whited was preparing a bottle for the baby, who was upset.

“While she was gone, eventually Dinah Whited stopped crying,” Howard said.

The baby stopped breathing and her parents drove her to Clearview Regional Medical Center (now Piedmont Walton Hospital) but returned to the house to call 911 and start CPR until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics took her back to the hospital in Monroe, then flew her to the children’s hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator with a swollen brain.

Howard said Jamie Whited told R.V. Watts, then the assistant chief of Monroe police, on April 24, 2016, she and her husband had a drug problem and had taken Lortab the day Dinah was injured.

Jamie Whited claimed her husband hurt the baby trying to force her to have a bowel movement and said she had raised concerns with her mother and with a pediatrician in hopes of getting the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services involved.

Athens defense attorney Charles Barrow said Jamie Whited had been controlled by her husband.

“This has been a horrible situation,” he said. “She is extremely remorseful. She has really changed. Her head has cleared.”

Barrow said Whited wants to enter a substance abuse facility after being released from prison

The state had recommended a sentence of 10 years to serve eight. Barrow hoped for something more lenient.

But Benton took a dim view of the mother’s actions.

“While Ms. Whited made a change in the last three years while she’s been in prison, it does not change the fact that her child is dead as a result of her husband’s and her actions,” Benton said.

He also prohibited Whited from having contact with her son, Moredecai Lee Whited, during the term of the sentence.

After the hearing, Barrow said the plea had been discussed for several weeks and noted it came about because the state would not be able to make the case for murder.

“She pled to basically being negligent in her supervision of the child,” he said. “There’s no evidence that she was related in any way to the cause of her child’s death, which is why I thought she should have had a lower sentence.

“But, it’s the judge’s ruling.”

Barrow said an appeal of the sentence would be “difficult,” as it came about from a nonnegotiated plea and was within the guidelines of law.

“It was not an illegal sentence,” he said. “It’s just a sentence we disagree with.”

Barrow said any direct involvement in the death of the baby by Jamie Whited “clearly didn’t happen,” which he said would have been proven in trial.

“Jamie and Justin admitted Jamie was out of the room when that occurred,” Barrow said. “So Jamie had no part in that. So, again, there’s nothing she did that resulted in this child’s death. We admitted to being negligent, for not watching out for some abusive things that occurred prior to that day but were not the cause of that death.”

Whited will be returned to the Newton County Jail, where she has been housed in protective custody, before she is transferred to the state Department of Corrections.