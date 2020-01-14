OXFORD, Ga. — Traffic is being rerouted after a four-vehicle crash at Georgia 138 and Cannon Farm Road in southwestern Walton County.

That’s near the Newton County line.

It happened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and shut down the state highway.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue were on scene, Battalion Chief Craig League of the Fire Department said.

Drivers should use caution on local roadways. Rain continues in the area and a flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.