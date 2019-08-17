WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Monroe Airport named for Cy Nunnally

Council votes to honor local pilot who died

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Saturday, August 17, 2019 12:00 am

Airport named for Cy Nunnally Andrew Kenneson | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — As the attorney for the city of Monroe, it’s Paul Rosenthal’s job to read resolutions into the minutes of council meetings.

Usually, these resolutions do things like amend language to obscure ordinances or recognize mostly meaningless holidays. He blazes through them with astonishing speed, almost never taking a breath and never stuttering, much less stumbling.

The resolution he read at Tuesday night’s meeting, however, was different.

It changed the name of the Monroe-Walton County Airport to the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport.

Nunnally was a local pilot who lost his life in a crash last month at the age of 38.

He was also Rosenthal’s brother-in-law.

“I just want to reiterate on behalf of my family that our lives were rocked in July,” Rosenthal said before reading the resolution.

“But I can’t say how proud I am that this town and this city has reached out and embraced us. … For that I am forever grateful.”

He had to stop several times while reading through the document to wipe away tears, but he did, eventually, finish it.

Nunnally died on July 9, when a plane he was test-flying for a friend crashed near the runway at the airport.

He was the owner and operator of Fair Weather Flights, the fixed-based operator at the city-owned airport.

Thanks to the resolution passed last week, he’ll be remembered anytime anyone lifts off the runway.

Email: andrew.kenneson@waltontribune.com

More about

More about

More about

Reference Links

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Saturday, August 17, 2019 12:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Similar Stories

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

How hot is it?

Walton County has seen high temperatures in the 90s for a solid week. How hot has it been?

Total Votes: 30

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]