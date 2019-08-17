MONROE, Ga. — As the attorney for the city of Monroe, it’s Paul Rosenthal’s job to read resolutions into the minutes of council meetings.

Usually, these resolutions do things like amend language to obscure ordinances or recognize mostly meaningless holidays. He blazes through them with astonishing speed, almost never taking a breath and never stuttering, much less stumbling.

The resolution he read at Tuesday night’s meeting, however, was different.

It changed the name of the Monroe-Walton County Airport to the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport.

Nunnally was a local pilot who lost his life in a crash last month at the age of 38.

He was also Rosenthal’s brother-in-law.

“I just want to reiterate on behalf of my family that our lives were rocked in July,” Rosenthal said before reading the resolution.

“But I can’t say how proud I am that this town and this city has reached out and embraced us. … For that I am forever grateful.”

He had to stop several times while reading through the document to wipe away tears, but he did, eventually, finish it.

Nunnally died on July 9, when a plane he was test-flying for a friend crashed near the runway at the airport.

He was the owner and operator of Fair Weather Flights, the fixed-based operator at the city-owned airport.

Thanks to the resolution passed last week, he’ll be remembered anytime anyone lifts off the runway.