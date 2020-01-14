WaltonTribune.com

On Stage A show with a 'Twist'

Tickets on sale as Young Actors produce a classic

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 5:53 pm

A show with a 'Twist'

MONROE, Ga. — On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents the Young Actors’ production of “Oliver Twist” at 8 p.m. on Jan. 23, 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. on Jan. 26.

The Young Actors, ages 8-18, will perform the play that asks the question: “What do you do with a boy who asks for more?”

Oliver is an orphan growing up in 19th century England and misfortune seems to befall him at every turn. He escapes the orphanage, only to be taken in by an evil man and his band of hooligans, including the Artful Dodger, leader of the pickpockets.

The play is rated G. Tickets are $15 and are available now at Carmichael’s Drugs in Monroe or online at www.onstagewalton.

org.

On Stage veteran Paula Gerhardt directs the 14-member cast, with Dylan Dennis as Oliver, Makena Helms as Fagin, Christina Casey as The Artful Dodger, and Avant Cotter as Bill Sykes.

Posted on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 5:53 pm.

