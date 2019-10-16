MONROE, Ga. — A bucket truck overturned during the Wednesday morning commute on U.S. 78 in Monroe.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes at the East Spring Street bridge.

One lane was blocked, Assistant Fire Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said. No one was hurt.

The truck was a tree removal bucket truck with a hopper on the back.

Monroe Police and Fire departments were on the scene.