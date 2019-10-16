WaltonTribune.com

Monroe Truck overturns on US 78

No one hurt in bucket truck accident

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:01 am

Truck overturns on US 78 David Clemons | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — A bucket truck overturned during the Wednesday morning commute on U.S. 78 in Monroe.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes at the East Spring Street bridge.

One lane was blocked, Assistant Fire Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said. No one was hurt.

The truck was a tree removal bucket truck with a hopper on the back.

Monroe Police and Fire departments were on the scene.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:01 am. Updated: 10:38 am.

