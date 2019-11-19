MONROE, Ga. — The state will investigate a shooting that involved a Monroe police officer at a hotel late Monday.

Police responded to a 911 hangup at Haven Inn & Suites, 1222 W. Spring St., at 9:19 p.m.

Officer Shannon Haynes said that as police tried to identify the person involved in a dispute, the situation escalated to the point a shot was fired.

One person was wounded and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt, Haynes said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in, as is standard for officer-involved shootings.