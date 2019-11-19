WaltonTribune.com

Monroe Officer shoots suspect at Monroe hotel

No officers hurt; wounded person expected to survive

Posted: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 5:31 am | Updated: 5:35 am, Tue Nov 19, 2019.

MONROE, Ga. — The state will investigate a shooting that involved a Monroe police officer at a hotel late Monday.

Police responded to a 911 hangup at Haven Inn & Suites, 1222 W. Spring St., at 9:19 p.m.

Officer Shannon Haynes said that as police tried to identify the person involved in a dispute, the situation escalated to the point a shot was fired.

One person was wounded and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt, Haynes said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in, as is standard for officer-involved shootings.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

