Atlanta grand jury indicts reality show couple

A federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted Todd and Julie Chrisley, of the reality television program “Chrisley Knows Best,” as well as their accountant.

The Chrisleys, of Nashville, Tennessee, face charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.

They allegedly worked with their Roswell-based accountant, Peter Tarantino, to avoid paying taxes.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said.

“Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges and they will have their day in court.”

The charges claim that from at least as far back as 2007, and through about 2012, the Chrisleys allegedly conspired to defraud banks by providing them with false information such as personal financial statements with false information, and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving millions of dollars in loans.

Todd Chrisley went on Instagram on Tuesday to say he expected to be indicted within the week. He blamed a former employee out for revenge.

“Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it,” the Chrisleys wrote in a statement.

Prosecutors allege the Chrisleys used much of the money they obtained in loans for their own benefit. They allegedly used fabricated bank statements and a fake credit report that had been physically cut and pieced together when obtaining a lease for a home in California.

Todd Chrisley, 51, and 46-year-old Julie Chrisley, along with their children and grandchildren are featured on a reality program on USA that debuted in 2014. When the show debuted, the Chrisleys lived in Fulton County.

Episodes have averaged more than 1 million viewers each.

But the Chrisleys allegedly conspired with Tarantino to defraud the IRS.

The Chrisleys allegedly failed to file timely income tax returns from 2013-16, or pay federal taxes on time for any of those years. Despite that, Todd Chrisley proclaimed on a national radio program, “Obviously the federal government likes my tax returns because I pay $750,000 to $1 million just about every year, so the federal government doesn’t have a problem with my taxes.”

Prosecutors alleged the Chrisleys and Tarantino took steps to obstruct IRS collection efforts by hiding income, lying to third parties about their returns and, in Tarantino’s case, lying to FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation special agents.

“The reality of this indictment is that the FBI takes allegations of bank fraud and wire fraud very seriously and devotes many resources to protecting the institutions and citizens affected by those crimes,” Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said.