College Athletics: Kirkland added to UNF Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE – With the University of North Florida Athletic Department celebrating a pair of milestones this year, its 15th year at the NCAA Division I level and the completion of 10 years competing for NCAA DI championships, the 2020 Class of the Athletic Hall of Fame will reflect that accomplishment with all inductees coming from the Division I era, including a former Monroe Area basketball star.

Highlighting the inaugural Division I Hall of Fame class includes 2008 Monroe Area graduate Brittany Kirkland along with Aline Berkenbrock (women’s tennis), Sean Dale (men’s golf), Preston Hale (baseball), Paige Pridgeon (volleyball) and a four-year span of men’s golf teams from 2009-13.

“The Hall of Fame has become one of the most cherished athletic department events each year,” UNF Athletic Director Lee Moon said. “This year’s ceremony has the added excitement of being the induction for the first group of Division I student-athletes. The selection committee did an outstanding job of identifying a group of honorees that represents and reflects the successes that North Florida Athletics had during the foundational seasons as a Division I program. We look forward to welcoming back this group that helped establish our championship foundation. This event will be a great opportunity for our alumni, fans and department staff to celebrate our Division I history.”

During her time at North Florida, Kirkland scored 1,571 points and averaged 13 points per game. Her total points scored is second all time at North Florida and 20th all time in Athletic Sun Conference history. She is the only UNF player to be a three-time ASUN All-Conference selection and only one as a first team honoree (1st team: 2011-12. 2010-11|2nd team: 2009-10).

Kirkland helped lead the Lady Purple Hurricanes into the Class AAA Final Four in 2008 before losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Kendrick (Columbus).

The 2020 UNF Athletic Hall of Fame Class induction ceremony and reception is scheduled for Nov. 9.