WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Monroe Police seek suspect in armed robbery

Woman robbed of wallet, purse at gunpoint

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 9:42 am

Police seek suspect in armed robbery David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — A man held a woman at gunpoint, stealing her purse and wallet in Monroe this week.

Now police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Police Officer Shannon Haynes said Monroe police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are seeking a man they consider armed and dangerous.

It happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police were called to 808 E. Marable St., where a woman said a shirtless black man, possibly in his late 20s, held her at gunpoint.

He had something wrapped around his head, possibly his shirt.

She said the man ran away just before officers arrived.

The victim’s description was used to make a sketch of the suspect.

Haynes said citizens are asked not to approach the suspect. If you have information about the case, call Detective Eric Westbrooks at 770-549-6564.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Friday, August 16, 2019 9:42 am.

Similar Stories

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

How hot is it?

Walton County has seen high temperatures in the 90s for a solid week. How hot has it been?

Total Votes: 3

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]