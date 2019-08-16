MONROE, Ga. — A man held a woman at gunpoint, stealing her purse and wallet in Monroe this week.

Now police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Police Officer Shannon Haynes said Monroe police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are seeking a man they consider armed and dangerous.

It happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police were called to 808 E. Marable St., where a woman said a shirtless black man, possibly in his late 20s, held her at gunpoint.

He had something wrapped around his head, possibly his shirt.

She said the man ran away just before officers arrived.

The victim’s description was used to make a sketch of the suspect.

Haynes said citizens are asked not to approach the suspect. If you have information about the case, call Detective Eric Westbrooks at 770-549-6564.