GOOD HOPE, Ga. — The state is investigating the cause of a fire that killed a Morgan County resident.

It happened at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday at 1381 Hardeman Road, Good Hope. That’s in unincorporated Morgan County, west of Bostwick.

Morgan County Fire Rescue responded, and as firefighters made their way inside the home, they found the body of 57-year-old Stacy Malcom.

“The home suffered extensive damage from the blaze,” interim state Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.

King’s office said the home was 57 years old and 2,310 square feet. He said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The insurance and safety fire commissioner’s office, Morgan County Fire Rescue and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

King said 62 people have died in Georgia fires this year.